Gamal ‘Skin­ny Fab­u­lous’ Doyle is the un­mis­tak­ably en­er­getic so­ca artiste with the dis­tinc­tive bari­tone voice from St Vin­cent and the Grenadines.

Skin­ny Fab­u­lous has penned some so­ca hits like “Hap­pi­est Man Alive” in 2014 and “Famalay” with Bun­ji Gar­lin and Machel Mon­tano in 2019, a track that won the Road March ti­tle for that year as well.

One of my favourite songs from him is “I Love You,” a duet with Mon­tano this year. I be­lieve this song en­cap­su­lates the growth ex­pe­ri­enced by both singers over the years.

Like many oth­er as­pects of life, the mu­sic in­dus­try is cur­rent­ly go­ing through a pe­ri­od of growth and ad­just­ment due to COVID-19. I love to see im­prove­ment in peo­ple’s lives. If you don’t have growth, how can you build up­on your sub­stance?

So let us get in­to the life of Skin­ny Fab­u­lous on a mo­ti­va­tion­al lev­el. He says the word of wis­dom he fol­lows is to live your life like it is your last day. He does not be­lieve in pro­cras­ti­na­tion, so that means he is al­ways giv­ing his best in what­ev­er he does. Ac­cord­ing to him, COVID-19 taught him a les­son on how to bal­ance his fam­i­ly time. But he learned to work with­in his lim­it too. There­fore, he sees re­sults af­ter COVID in learn­ing to ap­pre­ci­ate his fam­i­ly time, as it was an epiphany in his own life. The so­ca star al­so ex­plained that every ob­sta­cle he has over­come has helped to make him stronger as a per­son. With con­fi­dence, he de­clared that every day be­longs to you and you are the con­troller of the day by what you do.

Skin­ny Fab­u­lous be­lieves he is not out of the woods when it comes to chal­lenges. He has re­alised none of us can safe­ly say we have de­feat­ed our chal­lenges, but what we can learn is that they can make us stronger in life…strong words we should live by. Asked what would make him hap­py, he sim­ply stat­ed progress. If we as­sess the word progress, it’s a great way of self to think about... On why it was im­por­tant to keep your joy, Skin­ny Fab­u­lous, in a very po­et­ic way, asked if he didn’t do it, who was go­ing to do it for him? So it is up to you to find that joy in­side and not kill the joy of oth­ers.

Joy can come eas­i­ly by giv­ing love and hap­pi­ness to every­one. It was a plea­sure in­ter­view­ing Skin­ny Fab­u­lous be­cause he has proven that go­ing down a dif­fer­ent road can be tough but it can be re­ward­ing if you stay on your course, know­ing what you want to do. He sure­ly did that in the way he has penned his songs dif­fer­ent­ly in com­par­i­son to oth­er artistes, with his very own dance in plain view!

How can you live your life with­out joy? As you read this, you should be think­ing of the things you do that make you hap­py. Fo­cus on that and ap­pre­ci­ate the mo­ments with fam­i­ly, as Skin­ny Fab­u­lous has not­ed. Chal­lenges make us stronger and to­geth­er we can find our joy to be­come a bet­ter so­ci­ety.

I un­der­stand it is be­com­ing dif­fi­cult to be hap­py dur­ing this time, es­pe­cial­ly with the re­cent spike of COVID-19 cas­es. Thank you for read­ing and track­ing with me! With some faith and prayer, we can get through this to­geth­er...So let us be­come fight­ers and fight against this pan­dem­ic with God in view as He shines the way to our lives again. That is my sin­cere re­quest and prayer...