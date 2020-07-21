Ac­cord­ing to the web­site https://coun­trymeters.in­fo/en/Trinidad_and_To­ba­go/econ­o­my, Trinidad and To­ba­go’s debt in US$ is 21.311 bil­lion and Ja­maica GDP is US$ 25.891 bil­lion.

This gives a debt to GDP ra­tio of 82.3 per cent. This is phe­nom­e­nal.

The Glob­al Fi­nan­cial cri­sis has not cli­maxed and things will get worst be­fore they get bet­ter. In 2006 in the Unit­ed States, peo­ple start­ed to de­fault on their mort­gage loans but it did not cli­max un­til 2008.

Sim­i­lar­ly In the US the fi­nan­cial cri­sis is just be­gin­ning with the start of bank­rupt­cies of com­pa­nies like Brooks Broth­ers, Hertz and JC Pen­ny and the worst is yet to come. Chi­na––the world’s sec­ond largest econ­o­my is al­so weak. Chi­na re­cent­ly na­tion­alised nine fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions.

Trinidad and To­ba­go needs to strength­en its in­ter­nal econ­o­my and in­crease food se­cu­ri­ty by in­vest­ment in agri­cul­ture.

The At­lanta Fed projects that sec­ond quar­ter gross do­mes­tic prod­uct in the Unit­ed States will de­cline by 52.8 per cent.

There are still protests in many US states over the George Floyd killing by po­lice.

On Ju­ly 20, Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump said he will send Fed­er­al agents to ma­jor cites where the protests are oc­cur­ring.

The ma­jor source of tourist and re­mit­tance for T&T is the US.

The US is al­so T&T’s num­ber one trad­ing part­ner.

Get ready, it is go­ing to be a bumpy ride.