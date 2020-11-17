LON­DON – Team boss To­to Wolff said Mer­cedes is con­fi­dent of get­ting a new deal done with Lewis Hamil­ton when they be­gin con­tract talks lat­er this week.

Hamil­ton, the most suc­cess­ful For­mu­la 1 dri­ver in his­to­ry with a record 94 race wins, clinched a record-equalling sev­enth world dri­vers’ ti­tle when he won the Turk­ish Grand Prix on Sun­day in Is­tan­bul.

But his con­tract ex­pires this year, and he has in­di­cat­ed he wants to stay at Mer­cedes.

“Fly­ing back from a sev­enth dri­vers’ cham­pi­onship, you can’t talk about a con­tract,” Wolff told BBC Sport. “It wouldn’t do jus­tice to the achieve­ment.

“We’re go­ing to give it a few days then we are go­ing to talk about it.”

He added: “Our re­la­tion­ship is much be­yond busi­ness, it is one of friend­ship, one of trust.

“This one day of ne­go­ti­a­tions is some­thing we don’t en­joy as it’s the on­ly time where we are not hav­ing shared ob­jec­tives. The best deal is one where both par­ties walk off not com­plete­ly sat­is­fied.”

Wolff said the two sides have been talk­ing about a new con­tract for some time now, but they had put off con­tract talks be­cause they want­ed to se­cure the dri­vers’ and con­struc­tors’ cham­pi­onships first.

Now that they have achieved that ob­jec­tive, the Mer­cedes boss said they on­ly need­ed to find the time to sit down and have a pur­pose­ful dis­cus­sion.

“It’s a bizarre sit­u­a­tion be­cause we’ve been talk­ing about it for a while, we’ve re­al­ly just got to find a day where we sit down,” said Wolff in a Five Live spe­cial on Hamil­ton broad­cast on Mon­day. “I think more than like­ly we are look­ing to­wards the end of the year.

“Not that we wouldn’t find time for each oth­er, but I don’t want to put our­selves un­der pres­sure to say be­fore Bahrain or be­fore Abu Dhabi we will an­nounce a new con­tract be­cause there isn’t any pres­sure. When it’s done it’s done.”

For­mu­la 1 heads to Bahrain next week for races on suc­ces­sive week­ends be­fore the De­cem­ber 13 fi­nale in Abu Dhabi.

Wolff said both sides want to con­tin­ue to­geth­er, but it just a mat­ter of putting pen to pa­per.

“(Lewis) loves rac­ing and the com­pe­ti­tion, as does the team and my­self…so I see us go­ing for more next year, maybe putting an­oth­er great year on and then ob­vi­ous­ly we have this tremen­dous, chal­leng­ing reg­u­la­tions change for 2022,” said Wolff. “I see us go­ing for a while.”

Wolff hailed Hamil­ton – whose fam­i­ly hails from the Spice Isle of Grena­da – as one of the greats of For­mu­la 1 and said there was much more for him to achieve.

“We are all think­ing of Michael (Schu­mach­er) very of­ten and his achieve­ments,” he said. “There’s very few great dri­vers – [Juan Manuel] Fan­gio in the 1950s and then [Ayr­ton] Sen­na and then ob­vi­ous­ly Michael, who set the record, and now Lewis.

“It’s very dif­fi­cult to com­pare them, but I guess that with Lewis it’s his­to­ry in the mak­ing and some­times it’s dif­fi­cult to re­al­ly ac­knowl­edge that. On­ly when a ca­reer comes to an end, peo­ple will say we were part of the his­to­ry mak­ing and I think this is what’s hap­pen­ing.”

