Cou­va res­i­dent Calvin Ba­hadur has been re­mand­ed in­to cus­tody af­ter he ap­peared in court charged with the mur­der of Venezue­lan na­tion­al Joan­na Sanchez-Di­az.

Ba­hadur, 36, of Preysal Vil­lage, ap­peared vir­tu­al­ly be­fore Cou­va Se­nior Mag­is­trate Chris­tine Charles.

Joan­na Sanchez-Di­az, 33, of Buen In­ten­to Road, Princes Town, was re­port­ed miss­ing by a rel­a­tive on Sep­tem­ber 1.

Ba­hadur was ar­rest­ed on Sep­tem­ber 4 in con­nec­tion with her dis­ap­pear­ance. The fol­low­ing day her body was found in a cesspit in Cou­va.

An of­fi­cial re­lease from the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) stat­ed that he was charged on Wednes­day fol­low­ing ad­vice re­ceived from Deputy Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions, Joan Hon­ore-Paul.

The charge al­leged that he mur­dered Sanchez-Di­az on an un­known date be­tween Au­gust 27 and Sep­tem­ber 5. He was charged by WPC Knights of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions (Re­gion 3).

Ba­hadur was rep­re­sent­ed by at­tor­ney Aaron Smith while at­tor­ney and pros­e­cu­tor Cpl Mar­lon Mitchell pros­e­cut­ed.

The mat­ter was ad­journed to Oc­to­ber 8.