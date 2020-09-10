Couva resident Calvin Bahadur has been remanded into custody after he appeared in court charged with the murder of Venezuelan national Joanna Sanchez-Diaz.
Bahadur, 36, of Preysal Village, appeared virtually before Couva Senior Magistrate Christine Charles.
Joanna Sanchez-Diaz, 33, of Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, was reported missing by a relative on September 1.
Bahadur was arrested on September 4 in connection with her disappearance. The following day her body was found in a cesspit in Couva.
An official release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that he was charged on Wednesday following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.
The charge alleged that he murdered Sanchez-Diaz on an unknown date between August 27 and September 5. He was charged by WPC Knights of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region 3).
Bahadur was represented by attorney Aaron Smith while attorney and prosecutor Cpl Marlon Mitchell prosecuted.
The matter was adjourned to October 8.