Pres­i­dent David Granger on Thurs­day re­ceived a cour­tesy call from Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer (CEO) of the Ansa McAl Group of Com­pa­nies An­tho­ny Sab­ga III at the Min­istry of the Pres­i­den­cy.

Pres­i­dent Granger it­er­at­ed the Gov­ern­ment’s po­si­tion that Guyana is open for busi­ness and wel­comes sis­ter Caribbean states to its shores.

Granger de­scribed Guyana as the “Hin­ter­land of the Caribbean” not­ing that Guyana has many op­por­tu­ni­ties.

“Guyana is open for busi­ness. We have al­ways wel­comed peo­ple from the Caribbean…we can pro­duce any­thing the Caribbean needs and we wel­come in­vestors,” he said.

Sab­ga, who was ap­point­ed Ansa McAl’s CEO re­cent­ly, said the com­pa­ny is keen on ex­tend­ing its range of ser­vices in Guyana, mak­ing men­tion of fi­nan­cial, au­to­mo­tive and con­struc­tion ser­vices.

“We are a Caribbean con­glom­er­ate…We would like to fur­ther our ex­is­tence in Guyana,” the Ansa McAl Group CEO said.

Ansa McAl has been op­er­at­ing in Guyana since Ju­ly 1992.

Min­is­ter of State, Dawn Hast­ings-Williams and Min­is­ter of Busi­ness Mr Hem­raj Ra­jku­mar al­so at­tend­ed the meet­ing, while Sab­ga was ac­com­pa­nied by Pe­ter Hall, Sec­tor Head-Bev­er­age and Bev­er­ley Harp­er, Coun­try Head Ansa McAl Group-Guyana.