President David Granger on Thursday received a courtesy call from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ansa McAl Group of Companies Anthony Sabga III at the Ministry of the Presidency.
President Granger iterated the Government’s position that Guyana is open for business and welcomes sister Caribbean states to its shores.
Granger described Guyana as the “Hinterland of the Caribbean” noting that Guyana has many opportunities.
“Guyana is open for business. We have always welcomed people from the Caribbean…we can produce anything the Caribbean needs and we welcome investors,” he said.
Sabga, who was appointed Ansa McAl’s CEO recently, said the company is keen on extending its range of services in Guyana, making mention of financial, automotive and construction services.
“We are a Caribbean conglomerate…We would like to further our existence in Guyana,” the Ansa McAl Group CEO said.
Ansa McAl has been operating in Guyana since July 1992.
Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams and Minister of Business Mr Hemraj Rajkumar also attended the meeting, while Sabga was accompanied by Peter Hall, Sector Head-Beverage and Beverley Harper, Country Head Ansa McAl Group-Guyana.