So­ca artiste, Kees Di­ef­fen­thaller isn’t fo­cused on this year’s Road March ti­tle.

For the sec­ond con­sec­u­tive year, Di­ef­fen­thaller has a song fight­ing for the ti­tle. Last year the artiste’s ‘Sa­van­nah Grass’ won the hearts of many and was be­lieved to be the one which would earn him his first Road March ti­tle. How­ev­er, Skin­ny Fab­u­lous’ (Gamal Doyle) col­lab­o­ra­tion with Machel Mon­tano and Bun­ji Gar­lin (Ian Al­varez), ‘Famalay’ emerged vic­to­ri­ous­ly.

This year the artiste is once again one of the fore­run­ners for the ti­tle with his song “Stage Gone Bad”, a col­lab­o­ra­tion with Iw­er George. How­ev­er, just like last year, it’s not run­ning un­op­posed as Machel Mon­tano’s col­lab­o­ra­tion with Skin­ny fab­u­lous and Iw­er George “Conch Shell” is al­so a con­tender.

“To me, the song sup­posed to be just fun. And once peo­ple en­joy­ing it and hav­ing a great time with it - that’s a win for me you know?” Di­ef­fen­thaller told Guardian Me­dia in an in­ter­view in his dress­ing room fol­low­ing his on the Rocks Con­cert on Tues­day night themed “The rhythm of Life.”

At the time of writ­ing, “Stage Gone Bad” which was re­leased on Jan­u­ary 23 on the chan­nel Ju­lianspro­mosTV had 529,931 views while the “Conch Shell” mu­sic video which was re­leased on Tues­day had 85,743 views on Youtube.

Mean­while, Di­ef­fen­thel­lar in­di­cat­ed that this year’s show be­ing held at the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah “is re­al­ly the be­gin of an­oth­er chap­ter of Tues­day on the Rocks.”

Last year the con­cert was moved out of O2 Park where it be­gan and to the Queen’s Park Oval. How­ev­er, there were con­cerns raised by pa­trons over the venue.

Guardian Me­dia Spoke to pa­trons at Tues­day night’s event who were more sat­is­fied with the new choice, how­ev­er, they in­di­cat­ed that more space was nec­es­sary. This would have be­come quick­ly ap­par­ent to pa­trons who need­ed to nav­i­gate through the thou­sands of peo­ple at the sold-out show. One per­son in­di­cat­ed they “bare­ly have space to wine.”

Di­ef­fen­thel­lar, how­ev­er, in­di­cat­ed that there was the pos­si­bil­i­ty of fur­ther de­vel­op­ment at the lo­ca­tion.

“I love the venue and I think it’s some­thing that can grow and it’s some­thing that can de­vel­op and it’s the cen­tre- it’s the heart­beat. It’s re­al­ly and tru­ly a his­toric place. It would’ve been great even last year with the Sa­van­nah Grass but you know some­times every­thing comes as it should,” he said.