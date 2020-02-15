The T&T Red Cross Society Children's Carnival was successfully staged this year with half of the $755,000 budget allocation for 2019 and more band registrations.
Speaking to the Sunday Guardian during the parade of the bands in the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday, T&T Red Cross Society president Jill De Bourg said "This year our projected budget was $350,000, half of what we did last year. We had to spend a lot on funding, support, advertising, stakeholder and relationship building last year. Because some of the initial investments were established we did not have to spend as much this, however, we encourage a lot of in-kind sponsorship as well."
She said the Ministry of Culture was one of the sponsors who always came on board and contributed with a grant that was allowed for cultural events such as this.
De Bourg said what the society did to encourage sponsors to come on board was to ensure that the product and reward they gave bandleaders and individuals were worth the investment of time and talent.
She said she would not say that there was a full buy-in yet, but the society received a healthy buy-in regarding an increase in registration from about 273 in 2019 to over 300 this year and there was still room to grow.
Heavy rotation for some calypsonians
It may be too early to gauge who the Road March winner will be, however Lyrikal's Rukshun, Iwer and Kes' Stage Gone Bad, Problem Child's Nasty Up and Machel Montano, Iwer George and Skinny Fabulous' Conch Shell received heavy rotation at the T&T Red Cross Society Children's Carnival—"For The Love Of Children" at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.
The event which is in its 64th year started at 11:45 am, a little later than its advertised 11 am, from the cutest babes in arms literally to teenagers brimming with energy took to the stage under a subdued sun but their dancing was pure joy to behold as their colourful costumes dazzled in the sunlight.
A cool breeze helped the young masqueraders cross the stage in delight to the pumping soca music. Individuals and bands stretched into the distance waiting patiently to "break away" on the stage.
While it was mainly "pretty mas," there were many portrayals with a strong message about protecting the environment and recycling, that had their own category called Climate Change. Sariah Thomas' costume "Dress To Kill" was made with recycled material.
It was a kiddies Carnival of inclusion, Small band ProsperUs Kids "Island Glory" had a child in a wheelchair who was having the time of his life dancing in his wheelchair as he was wheeled around by an adult on stage.
Small Band Rosemary Perkins "Love the Beach" brought jellyfish and other sea creatures to life in front of the appreciative crowd.
One of the largest categories was the girls 6-9 years where Netanya Phillip's striking purple and black "Creation of the Pitch Lake" took first place. She as well as many of the other junior masqueraders will make a seamless transition to "big mas" as they danced their costumes like veterans and could "feel" the pulsating music.
There was a reassuring police presence at the event with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith at the fore with police in tactical camouflage uniforms and equipment.
Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said "It was, as always beautifully creative. They represent the purest and highest form of mas; the portrayal of, the street theatre. Their exuberance is matched only by the innovation displayed in their costuming."
The patron of the event President Paula-Mae Weekes was also in attendance.