The as­phalt was the stage, but rev­ellers mashed it up, shelled it down and if it was pos­si­ble, they would have “tun it over” for J’Ou­vert cel­e­bra­tions in San Fer­nan­do.

The weath­er was over­cast, the bands were large and the jumbie-like, provoca­tive col­lab­o­ra­tion of Iw­er George and Kees’ Stage Gone Bad caused all man­ner of mad­ness.

From split­ting on the road to bal­anc­ing on one’s head, the Conch Shell of Machel Mon­tano, Skin­ny Fab­u­lous and Iw­er George just added fu­el to the fire. The drinks trucks were con­stant­ly busy, so too were the “Wee Wee” ve­hi­cles.

At 4.37 am, San Fer­nan­do May­or Ju­nia Re­grel­lo de­clared the start of J’Ou­vert, say­ing that he was proud of the band lead­ers and busi­ness com­mu­ni­ty who bond­ed to present this year’s cel­e­bra­tion. He was al­so pleased with the re­turn of the bands to High Street af­ter a few years ab­sence. How­ev­er, the wa­ter, paint and mud cre­at­ed a slip­pery sur­face and a few peo­ple went slid­ing down.

By 4.50 am, the band Shut Up and Wine & House of Jacqui chipped across the judg­ing point leisure­ly. Pres­tige J’Ou­vert Band fol­lowed with their pre­sen­ta­tion of Sun­shine Vil­lage, but with the cool­ness of the morn­ing, the wet fete they cre­at­ed on the road was a bit too chilly for their rev­ellers, many of whom ran from the wa­ter.

But 40 min­utes lat­er, the red and white striped army of Limerz Crew sig­nalled what was to come.

Tak­ing cen­tre stage to Ted­dy Rhymez and Machel Mon­tano’s Stink Be­hav­iour, they got the ball rolling with a vi­brant street par­ty and a bit of cre­ativ­i­ty and colour. While many bands fo­cused on the par­ty ex­pe­ri­ence and mere­ly por­trayed plain T-Shirts and paint, oth­ers like A&K Fash­ion Labs and last year’s J’Ou­vert win­ners Poudre J’Ou­vert threw down the gaunt­let. Not on­ly did their colours, pow­der and paint cre­ate a spec­ta­cle on the road, their dis­play of ec­sta­sy at sweet mas re­al­ly brought out the Car­ni­val spir­its.

Even some of the mar­shals who ush­ered along the band were cov­ered in paint and pow­der.

There were six few­er bands than 2019, most por­tray­ing mod­ern-day cos­tumes. The first taste of tra­di­tion­al J’Ou­vert came from Ra­dioac­tive with their pre­sen­ta­tion of Mud In uh Mud.

With the tra­di­tion­al as­pect of the J’Ou­vert dy­ing in San Fer­nan­do, Val Ram­s­ingh and Blue Boys did not dis­ap­point those seek­ing hu­mour. Their pre­sen­ta­tion of Ah Blu With Poly Ma was a satir­i­cal dis­play of the Gov­ern­ment’s much-de­bat­ed roll out of the new poly­mer $100 note and its ef­fects, in­clud­ing the in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to a mil­lion­aire pas­tor.

The sweet sound of the steel pan was most present, with the youths of Pan El­ders, Hat­ters and Old Tech Steel Or­ches­tra thrilling with the top so­ca hits of 2020.

With thou­sands of Venezue­lans giv­en the all-clear to stay in T&T af­ter last year’s amnesty, they were thrilled to be among the bands and the spec­ta­tors.