ST JOHN’S — Eng­land-based sports­wear com­pa­ny Ca­s­tore will be­come the of­fi­cial team kit part­ner for all rep­re­sen­ta­tive West In­dies teams af­ter sign­ing a three-year deal with Crick­et West In­dies yes­ter­day.

The brand part­ner­ship will make its de­but next May when West In­dies Women take on South Africa in a One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al se­ries and will mark Ca­s­tore’s first-ever for­ay in crick­et ap­par­el and first deal in team sports.

“The West In­dies ma­roon and gold shirt is icon­ic for both our own fans and crick­et lovers around the world,” said Do­minic Warne, CWI’s com­mer­cial and mar­ket­ing di­rec­tor.

“We be­lieve Ca­s­tore are go­ing to be a great part­ner to de­sign tech­ni­cal­ly su­pe­ri­or kit that en­hances our teams’ per­for­mance, that fans will be ex­cit­ed to wear and that sports fans around the world will be able to find more eas­i­ly than be­fore.

“We an­tic­i­pate this be­ing a strong part­ner­ship be­tween the West In­dies with our in­cred­i­ble his­to­ry and crick­et tal­ent and a mod­ern, in­no­v­a­tive part­ner in Ca­s­tore who are mak­ing ex­cit­ing steps in the de­vel­op­ment of sports cloth­ing.”

The fast-grow­ing Liv­er­pool-based com­pa­ny will sup­ply kits for Test, T20 In­ter­na­tion­als (T20I) and One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al (ODI) games and cov­er­ing the men’s, women’s and age-group teams from Un­der-15 lev­el up­wards. For the test match­es, Ca­s­tore will pro­vide a kit in tra­di­tion­al whites and the West In­dies’ trade­mark ma­roon. It will in­clude trousers, T-shirts, ca­ble knit pullovers and train­ing kit.

Ca­s­tore’s co-founder, Tom Bea­hon, said he al­so an­tic­i­pat­ed a suc­cess­ful part­ner­ship with CWI.

“Crick­et has a phe­nom­e­nal her­itage in the West In­dies and the team has some of the most pas­sion­ate fans in the world,” Bea­hon said.

“We look for­ward to us­ing Ca­s­tore’s prod­uct in­no­va­tion and com­mit­ment to per­for­mance en­hance­ment to sup­port the team as they de­fend their T20 World Cham­pi­ons ti­tle next year.”

Ca­s­tore, who al­ready boasts a brand part­ner­ship with ten­nis star Andy Mur­ray, will hold the glob­al rights for repli­ca West In­dies kit mer­chan­dise. (CMC)