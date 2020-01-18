Former national coach and technical director of local football Lincoln Phillips was appointed as an Ambassador of the North America Talent Identification and Player Pool Programme (TIPP).
His duties will be– Improve public awareness and familiarity with the North America programme (TIPP) and it’s mission: Represent TIPP programme at events: Assist recruitment of players to represent T&T: Communicate the value of the programme and what it means for a player to represent his/her national team: Work closely with the TIPP Directors: Build rapport with future scouts and assist in increasing TIPP’s scout pool: and Maintain a positive image of the TTFA and TIPP programme at all times.
In an immediate response, Phillips said- “I am delighted to be an ambassador for my country. I accept the offer and pledge to do my best to see Trinidad and Tobago get back on track.”
His appointment follows that of Shaka Hislop, also as a TTFA Ambassador which was announced in December.
President of the TTFA Williams Wallace said: “We are indeed pleased that Lincoln Phillips has accepted our offer to be appointed as an Ambassador for our Talent Identification and Player Pool programme.”
He added, “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience and is highly regarded in the region, particularly North America where he continues to play an active role in the sport. We certainly look forward to his contributions and advice as we set out on discovering new talent and recruiting players to represent our country through this programme which has already begun to bring positives with the additions of a few players to our Under 20 Women’s Team.”
Chairman of the Technical Committee of TTFA Keith Look Loy said there could be no better ambassador for T&T football and TTFA’s scouting programme in North America than Lincoln Phillips.
"His football history is rooted in both our country and in the USA. He exploits on and off the field throughout his life bring instant credibility and status to TIPP. And his willingness to associate with our initiative is further evidence that we are on the correct path.”
In the area of soccer camps in America, “The Lincoln Phillips Soccer School” (1975-2004) produced many US National Youth Team players while others went on to receive scholarships and play at top Universities. Lincoln’s “Top- Flight Goalkeeping Academy” produced some of the nation’s top goalkeepers and goalkeeping coaches. Among those influenced by Phillip’s coaching include United Soccer Coaches Honour Award recipient Mike Curry, former MLS goalkeeper Zack Thornton and current US Military Academy Head Coach Russel Payne.
Phillips was also appointed a FIFA Goalkeeper Instructor (1995-96) conducting coaching clinics and workshops for FIFA in the Caribbean and Asia.