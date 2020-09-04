A meeting of the Racing Committee of the T&T Cycling Federation will determine how the sport will move forward, in the midst of the current second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joseph Roberts, president of the cycling federation confirmed that the staging of another virtual cycling event will be almost certain since the first event held on July 11, 12 and 13 earlier this year was a tremendous success, however, it will be among other topics to be discussed.
At the virtual cycling event, veteran cyclist Adam Alexander won after producing a quick time of 29 minutes and 09 seconds of the 20-kilometre virtual cycling Time Trial event at the studio of the Indoor Cycling Works on Mucurapo Road. He was followed in second and third by Adam Farfan in 29.23 of Team Raiders and Jason Costelloe in 29.35.
Roberts said with the success of the event he is certain that more people will come on board, particularly with the current coronavirus situation.
The executives of the racing committee which is being led chairman Gregory Dandrade will also seek to determine which cycling event/s can safely get the cyclists out on the road under the strict COVID restrictions.
Roberts told Guardian Media Sports yesterday that despite the inability to stage the normal cycling events, he believes the COVID19 pandemic will open up opportunities to be creative and innovative, which can only grow the sport. “This is what we intend to do,” Roberts said.
Apart from virtual cycling and other events, Roberts is predicting an improvement in the management of the sport, which his federation will also discuss next Thursday.