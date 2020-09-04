A meet­ing of the Rac­ing Com­mit­tee of the T&T Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion will de­ter­mine how the sport will move for­ward, in the midst of the cur­rent sec­ond wave of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

Joseph Roberts, pres­i­dent of the cy­cling fed­er­a­tion con­firmed that the stag­ing of an­oth­er vir­tu­al cy­cling event will be al­most cer­tain since the first event held on Ju­ly 11, 12 and 13 ear­li­er this year was a tremen­dous suc­cess, how­ev­er, it will be among oth­er top­ics to be dis­cussed.

At the vir­tu­al cy­cling event, vet­er­an cy­clist Adam Alexan­der won af­ter pro­duc­ing a quick time of 29 min­utes and 09 sec­onds of the 20-kilo­me­tre vir­tu­al cy­cling Time Tri­al event at the stu­dio of the In­door Cy­cling Works on Mu­cu­rapo Road. He was fol­lowed in sec­ond and third by Adam Far­fan in 29.23 of Team Raiders and Ja­son Costel­loe in 29.35.

Roberts said with the suc­cess of the event he is cer­tain that more peo­ple will come on board, par­tic­u­lar­ly with the cur­rent coro­n­avirus sit­u­a­tion.

The ex­ec­u­tives of the rac­ing com­mit­tee which is be­ing led chair­man Gre­go­ry Dan­drade will al­so seek to de­ter­mine which cy­cling event/s can safe­ly get the cy­clists out on the road un­der the strict COVID re­stric­tions.

Roberts told Guardian Me­dia Sports yes­ter­day that de­spite the in­abil­i­ty to stage the nor­mal cy­cling events, he be­lieves the COVID19 pan­dem­ic will open up op­por­tu­ni­ties to be cre­ative and in­no­v­a­tive, which can on­ly grow the sport. “This is what we in­tend to do,” Roberts said.

Apart from vir­tu­al cy­cling and oth­er events, Roberts is pre­dict­ing an im­prove­ment in the man­age­ment of the sport, which his fed­er­a­tion will al­so dis­cuss next Thurs­day.