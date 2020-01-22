Cur­rent­ly, dur­ing an ex­cit­ing West In­dies four-day crick­et tour­na­ment lies an im­pres­sive line up of in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et se­ries. We have just wit­nessed the end of the West In­dies vs Ire­land and In­dia vs Aus­tralia se­ries. At present, Eng­land is op­pos­ing South Africa in an ab­sorb­ing test se­ries with the 'pom­mies' lead­ing 2-1. Mean­while, Zim­bab­we is locked in bat­tle with Sri Lan­ka and the West In­dies Un­der-19 team is mak­ing us proud of their ex­ploits in the Un­der-19 Crick­et World Cup in South Africa.

Still to come in the next few days: the pow­er­ful In­dia squad has moved across to New Zealand for a full se­ries of all game for­mats and Pak­istan will play Bangladesh in a se­ries of T20 games. Crick­et fans will have a vast se­lec­tion of games they should look at. Spoilt for choice?

In foot­ball, the Eu­ro­pean leagues are in full swing and with the Cham­pi­ons League re­sum­ing in 3 weeks, our foot­ball fans must be lick­ing their lips; and lo­cal­ly, the Pro League is un­der­way. Hope­ful­ly, we see some qual­i­ty foot­ball and coach Fen­wick can iden­ti­fy some ex­cit­ing lo­cal tal­ent for the So­ca War­riors.

But with all things hap­pen­ing in those two sports, it is our ten­nis fans who must be ex­treme­ly ex­cit­ed with the start of one of the 4 grand slams in the ten­nis world. The Aus­tralian Open served off last Mon­day and will cli­max with the fi­nal at Mel­bourne Park on Feb­ru­ary 2nd.

As Mel­bourne is 15 hours ahead of us here in T&T, it means our re­al ten­nis fa­nat­ics may well be ru­in­ing their sleep pat­terns and re­main­ing awake at 2, 3 or even 4:00 am to take in the ac­tion. The ques­tion is - who will win the Men's and Women's ti­tles this year? The big three, Rafael Nadal, No­vak Djokovic and Roger Fed­er­er (the lo­cal favourite?) have dom­i­nat­ed men's ten­nis for well over 15 years and you can cer­tain­ly put your mon­ey on at least one of these three in a fi­nal. How­ev­er, it ap­pears the next gen­er­a­tion of ten­nis stars are not on­ly get­ting clos­er in terms of men­tal­ly be­liev­ing they can de­feat the icons in the ten­nis world, but they are win­ning games against them with some scin­til­lat­ing ten­nis. Aus­tri­an star Do­minic Thiem and tal­ent­ed Greek Ste­fanos Tsit­si­pas con­test­ed the ATP fi­nal at the last tour­na­ment in 2019 and I ex­pect 2020 would be an in­ter­est­ing year on the men's cir­cuit. Some­how, I an­tic­i­pate there will be new names on the var­i­ous tro­phies for the grand slams.

Nadal, Djokovic, and Fed­er­er are still ranked one, two and three in the world re­spec­tive­ly; with Dani­il Medvedev (Rus­sia) Thiem and Tsit­si­pas fill­ing in the fourth, fifth and sixth po­si­tions. We all know that on the day, it is who plays the more ag­gres­sive ten­nis and has the right men­tal at­ti­tude that pulls one through. There is no sec­ond chance if you lose. All three icons are in their thir­ties - Nadal 33, Djokovic 32 and Fed­er­er 38. You have no choice but to ad­mire them, es­pe­cial­ly giv­en that they are some­how still able to strike fear in­to the hearts of their op­po­nents. But, it must be even more dif­fi­cult year in year out to main­tain their fit­ness lev­els; their tech­ni­cal abil­i­ty is not in ques­tion so how do you main­tain a high lev­el of fit­ness when you have 21 to 26 years old op­po­nents all around you? Spare a thought for Roger Fed­er­er - what a su­perb ath­lete this man is. You may re­call that in the 2016 Aus­tralian Open se­mi-fi­nals at age 34, he suf­fered a torn menis­cus and un­der­went knee surgery and all the ten­nis com­men­ta­tors said he was fin­ished, he would nev­er come back as the same play­er. But, as the say­ing goes, class is class and form is tem­po­rary. Not on­ly did he come back, but he won the Aus­tralian Open in 2018 and reached the Wim­ble­don fi­nal last year. The man is just pure po­et­ry in mo­tion on the ten­nis court but at 38, I can't see him adding to his phe­nom­e­nal 20 grand slam ti­tles.

I sup­pose the big ques­tion is, who will win it? I guess I will sit on the fence and play it safe and say ei­ther Nadal or Djokovic but al­so, keep an eye out for play­ers of the new gen­er­a­tion as they are hun­gry for suc­cess.

Turn­ing to the ladies, an­oth­er 38 years old will hold the spot­light. Ser­e­na Williams is seed­ed num­ber 8 in the tour­na­ment and not on­ly has she had to deal with moth­er­hood, but she has been plagued by shoul­der and knee in­juries over the last few years. De­spite these set­backs, when fit, she was still able to reach two Wim­ble­don and two US Open fi­nals in 2018 and 2019 al­beit los­ing all four. She won her first ten­nis ti­tle last week in three years since giv­ing birth to her daugh­ter. Can she fi­nal­ly equal Mar­garet Court's 24 grand slam ti­tles since be­ing stuck on the lone­ly fig­ure of 23 since 2017? If Ser­e­na stays fit she may well do it at 38 years young. The women's game has grown tremen­dous­ly with some re­al pow­er hit­ters and much of that cred­it has to go to Ser­e­na. With the likes of lo­cal Aussie Ash­leigh Bar­ty, Karoli­na Plisko­va, Nao­mi Os­a­ka (my favourite) and Si­mona Halep, there is no longer a fear fac­tor of Ser­e­na but rather a mu­tu­al re­spect fac­tor and hav­ing lost to Os­a­ka and Halep, they will be ooz­ing with con­fi­dence with the be­lief that they can de­feat her again.

Two play­ers that have won 12 grand slams be­tween them - Venus Williams (7) and Maria Shara­po­va (5) seem to be past their best and will have to de­cide on their fu­tures as both were knocked out in the first round.

Who­ev­er you choose to sup­port, we should see some high-lev­el qual­i­ty match­es. As the say­ing goes, life is like a game of ten­nis; the play­er who serves well sel­dom los­es. En­joy!

