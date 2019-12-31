As we begin a new decade, many racing fans can be excused for identifying the prior decade as the lost decade from the viewpoint of the horse racing industry in Trinidad and Tobago.
A decade that opened very brightly in 2010 with the horse racing industry in full flight. One of the best horses to grace these shores, Bruceontheloose, was just about beginning his reign in this country and all of the prominent owners such as Derek Chin, Junior Sammy, Shivam Maharaj, Merlin Samlalsingh, the Poon Tips, the Ahamads, etc were in their full glory. There was considerable investment in new racing stock as owners competed to have the best horse racing in the country. The Yearling Sales was a highly competitive event and it was easy for four or five yearlings to exceed the magic $100,000 selling price barrier. In 2011, Derek Chin arranged a Caribbean Racing Championship with competitors from throughout the Caribbean descending on Trinidad to compete, still the best day of horseracing.
In 2012, the $500,000 Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic would be introduced and this would signal a further rush in the demand for locally bred animals. However, the good times were not to last.
Infighting, jealousy, pettiness and corruption in the sport would drive some of the prominent and faithful owners to either reduce their stable or get out of the sport altogether.
Poor work ethic, irresponsible race planning and framing, a bloated administrative structure and high egos would drive many of the leading professionals in the sport to search out their fortune outside of Trinidad and Tobago.
Indifference by the political class, a lack of vision by the many racing administrators and increased competition from legal and illegal gaming options, with no penalties from the various governments of the day would drive the sport of horseracing to stagnate.
Finally, the country’s declining economic fortunes would provide the proverbial nail to seal the coffin on the sport’s fate. For the sport to go from its zenith to its nadir in 10 years was phenomenal by any standard.
At this stage, some will say that there is no way back for the sport and that may very well be true. It was announced on Boxing Day (Day #39) that stakes payment for Day 12 would be made on that day December 26th.
It must be extremely difficult for the average owner and connections (trainers, grooms, jockeys) to meet their day-to-day living expenses, let alone their racing expenses. On the other hand, the Arima Race Club (ARC) President expressed a lot of optimism during the media event to launch the 2020 New Years Day card without any specific tangible evidence to support such optimism, other than the fact that we all know he is a man with very good intentions.
One interesting development would appear to be the plan to open up the market to Venezuelan bred animals, a move that has long been touted by many in the industry. Given the influx of Venezuelans in other aspects of Trinidad society, it was perhaps inevitable that their horses would eventually find their way here. It is not clear whether these animals will be eligible to compete in the West Indian bred classic races. What lies ahead though may entail serious discussions with the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority.
While the move to allow Venezuelan bred horses into the country is welcome, there is still the small matter of the finances of the Club, which limit its ability to reward those expected to invest in these horses on a timely basis. Public advertisements indicate that the Club is attempting to dispose of some of its surplus land assets.
Given the Club’s arrears to most, it would seem that any proceeds from this land sale would only allow it to clear arrears without providing any foundation for ensuring that future payments are completed on a timely basis.
This would, therefore, represent the proverbial plaster.
The Club truly needs to go back to basics and begin where things went wrong during the last decade. It must find a way to re-engage with those owners and sponsors that it has lost during that lost decade.
The Club’s management to put pride aside and reach out to those owners and sponsors should use the first two or three months of 2020.
Try to find out what it would take for them to become re-engaged and unless it involves something criminal, do it. One of the first steps would be to clean up the sport. Gambling is a game of chance and people can live with losing but they need to believe that they had an even chance of being successful. Those in the administration know what needs to be done but have buried their heads thus far. They need to raise their heads and take action if the sport is to have any chance must start now to welcome in 2020 most positively.