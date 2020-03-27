Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is prepared to take action against anyone who spreads unauthorized information.
The threat came as a list, allegedly of people who have been put under quarantine after arrival at the Piarco International Airport has been making the rounds on various social media sites.
The list contains the full names and addresses of scores of individuals.
However, in a media release issued yesterday, Commissioner Griffith said the TTPS has noted that certain persons have been boasting while others have printed sensitive information which is confidential within national security in relation to a list of persons who returned to the country in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Griffith advised persons to refrain from doing so as there would be consequences to their actions.
He added that the TTPS has not issued the information which is currently being shared online. Commissioner Griffith further called on citizens to immediately cease from forwarding and thus perpetuating the spread of this unauthorized information.
He also took the opportunity to remind the public that the Summary of Offences Act Chapter 11:02 states that any person who— (a) sends any message by telephone which is grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character; or (b) sends any message by telephone, or any telegram, which he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to any other person; or (c) persistently makes telephone calls without reasonable cause and for any such purpose as mentioned above, is liable on summary conviction to a fine of two hundred dollars or to imprisonment for one month.