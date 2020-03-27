Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith has said the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) is pre­pared to take ac­tion against any­one who spreads unau­tho­rized in­for­ma­tion.

The threat came as a list, al­leged­ly of peo­ple who have been put un­der quar­an­tine af­ter ar­rival at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port has been mak­ing the rounds on var­i­ous so­cial me­dia sites.

The list con­tains the full names and ad­dress­es of scores of in­di­vid­u­als.

How­ev­er, in a me­dia re­lease is­sued yes­ter­day, Com­mis­sion­er Grif­fith said the TTPS has not­ed that cer­tain per­sons have been boast­ing while oth­ers have print­ed sen­si­tive in­for­ma­tion which is con­fi­den­tial with­in na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty in re­la­tion to a list of per­sons who re­turned to the coun­try in the midst of the COVID-19 cri­sis.

Grif­fith ad­vised per­sons to re­frain from do­ing so as there would be con­se­quences to their ac­tions.

He added that the TTPS has not is­sued the in­for­ma­tion which is cur­rent­ly be­ing shared on­line. Com­mis­sion­er Grif­fith fur­ther called on cit­i­zens to im­me­di­ate­ly cease from for­ward­ing and thus per­pet­u­at­ing the spread of this unau­tho­rized in­for­ma­tion.

He al­so took the op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­mind the pub­lic that the Sum­ma­ry of Of­fences Act Chap­ter 11:02 states that any per­son who— (a) sends any mes­sage by tele­phone which is gross­ly of­fen­sive or of an in­de­cent, ob­scene, or men­ac­ing char­ac­ter; or (b) sends any mes­sage by tele­phone, or any telegram, which he knows to be false, for the pur­pose of caus­ing an­noy­ance, in­con­ve­nience or need­less anx­i­ety to any oth­er per­son; or (c) per­sis­tent­ly makes tele­phone calls with­out rea­son­able cause and for any such pur­pose as men­tioned above, is li­able on sum­ma­ry con­vic­tion to a fine of two hun­dred dol­lars or to im­pris­on­ment for one month.