Quick ac­tion by of­fi­cers of the North­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (NDTF) last night, led to the cap­ture and ar­rest of four male rob­bery sus­pects along the East­ern Main Road, in the vicin­i­ty of the Tu­na­puna Po­lice Sta­tion.

A re­lease from the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) re­ports that four sus­pects were ar­rest­ed for as­sault with in­tent to rob, and pos­ses­sion of an im­i­ta­tion firearm: a 23-year-old man, of Sun Val­ley, Low­er San­ta Cruz; a 24-year-old of Nicholasville, San Juan; a 25-year-old of 3rd Av­enue, Barataria; and the dri­ver, a 27-year-old of Febeau Vil­lage Laven­tille, San Juan.

The TTPS re­lease states that on Sat­ur­day 29th Au­gust 2020, around 10.45 pm two women—ages 18 and 23 years—were walk­ing north along Cas­sel­ton Av­enue, Trinci­ty, when they ob­served a white Nis­san B-15 with red rims pro­ceed­ing north along the road­way.

The ve­hi­cle re­port­ed­ly slowed down while pass­ing them, and then turned around and stopped along­side them. The front seat pas­sen­ger re­port­ed­ly ex­it­ed then ap­proached one of the women, de­mand­ing that she sur­ren­dered every­thing to him.

The woman re­port­ed­ly was re­lieved of her gold chain val­ued TT$1,500.

Po­lice re­ports are that both back seat pas­sen­gers ex­it­ed, one of whom was armed with a firearm, which was point­ed it at the sec­ond woman and a sim­i­lar de­mand was made.

How­ev­er, she was not re­lieved of any­thing.

The three sus­pects then re-en­tered the ve­hi­cle and left the area.

Ac­cord­ing to the TTPS, a broad­cast was sent out at about 10.55 pm, and of­fi­cers of the NDTF Area West who were on mo­bile pa­trol in the area in­ter­cept­ed the ve­hi­cle oc­cu­pied by the four men with­in min­utes of the rob­bery.

A search was con­duct­ed, and the stolen gold chain was re­cov­ered. In ad­di­tion, po­lice found and seized a black and white plas­tic ob­ject re­sem­bling a firearm, which was on the back seat of the ve­hi­cle.

The sus­pects were ar­rest­ed.

En­quiries are on­go­ing.