Quick action by officers of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) last night, led to the capture and arrest of four male robbery suspects along the Eastern Main Road, in the vicinity of the Tunapuna Police Station.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) reports that four suspects were arrested for assault with intent to rob, and possession of an imitation firearm: a 23-year-old man, of Sun Valley, Lower Santa Cruz; a 24-year-old of Nicholasville, San Juan; a 25-year-old of 3rd Avenue, Barataria; and the driver, a 27-year-old of Febeau Village Laventille, San Juan.
The TTPS release states that on Saturday 29th August 2020, around 10.45 pm two women—ages 18 and 23 years—were walking north along Casselton Avenue, Trincity, when they observed a white Nissan B-15 with red rims proceeding north along the roadway.
The vehicle reportedly slowed down while passing them, and then turned around and stopped alongside them. The front seat passenger reportedly exited then approached one of the women, demanding that she surrendered everything to him.
The woman reportedly was relieved of her gold chain valued TT$1,500.
Police reports are that both back seat passengers exited, one of whom was armed with a firearm, which was pointed it at the second woman and a similar demand was made.
However, she was not relieved of anything.
The three suspects then re-entered the vehicle and left the area.
According to the TTPS, a broadcast was sent out at about 10.55 pm, and officers of the NDTF Area West who were on mobile patrol in the area intercepted the vehicle occupied by the four men within minutes of the robbery.
A search was conducted, and the stolen gold chain was recovered. In addition, police found and seized a black and white plastic object resembling a firearm, which was on the back seat of the vehicle.
The suspects were arrested.
Enquiries are ongoing.